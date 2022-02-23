CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
FGCU visits Liberty after McGhee’s 34-point showing

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (18-10, 8-6 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-9, 11-3 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Darius McGhee scored 34 points in Liberty’s 85-66 victory over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Flames have gone 11-1 in home games. Liberty leads the ASUN shooting 40.1% from deep, led by Blake Preston shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 8-6 in ASUN play. FGCU averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won the last meeting 78-75 on Jan. 16. McGhee scored 48 points points to help lead the Flames to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is averaging 23.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Flames. Keegan McDowell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Tavian Dunn-Martin averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Kevin Samuel is shooting 61.2% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

