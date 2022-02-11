OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » FGCU takes on Stetson,…

FGCU takes on Stetson, aims for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stetson Hatters (11-13, 5-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-9, 6-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU is looking to keep its three-game win streak going when the Eagles take on Stetson.

The Eagles are 11-3 in home games. FGCU leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 34.3 boards. Kevin Samuel leads the Eagles with 9.9 rebounds.

The Hatters are 5-6 in conference matchups. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 93-91 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Tavian Dunn-Martin led the Eagles with 30 points, and Alvin Tumblin led the Hatters with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is averaging 20.3 points and six assists for the Eagles. Matt Halvorsen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Chase Johnston averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Christiaan Jones is shooting 41.6% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up