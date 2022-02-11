FGCU takes on Stetson, aims for 4th straight win

Stetson Hatters (11-13, 5-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-9, 6-5 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Stetson Hatters (11-13, 5-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-9, 6-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU is looking to keep its three-game win streak going when the Eagles take on Stetson.

The Eagles are 11-3 in home games. FGCU leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 34.3 boards. Kevin Samuel leads the Eagles with 9.9 rebounds.

The Hatters are 5-6 in conference matchups. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 93-91 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Tavian Dunn-Martin led the Eagles with 30 points, and Alvin Tumblin led the Hatters with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is averaging 20.3 points and six assists for the Eagles. Matt Halvorsen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Chase Johnston averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Christiaan Jones is shooting 41.6% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

