FGCU hosts North Alabama after Ortiz’s 27-point performance

North Alabama Lions (9-20, 2-14 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (20-10, 10-6 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

North Alabama Lions (9-20, 2-14 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (20-10, 10-6 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Daniel Ortiz scored 27 points in North Alabama’s 69-52 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Eagles are 14-3 on their home court. FGCU is the best team in the ASUN with 12.9 fast break points.

The Lions are 2-14 in conference matchups. North Alabama averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 8-13 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 92-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Tavian Dunn-Martin led the Eagles with 18 points, and Ortiz led the Lions with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Eagles. Kevin Samuel is averaging 12.5 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 60.6% over the past 10 games for FGCU.

Ortiz is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.