Fernandes and the UMass Minutemen take on conference foe Fordham

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 1:22 AM

UMass Minutemen (12-14, 5-10 A-10) at Fordham Rams (13-13, 6-9 A-10)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noah Fernandes and the UMass Minutemen visit Darius Quisenberry and the Fordham Rams in A-10 action.

The Rams have gone 8-4 at home. Fordham is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Minutemen are 5-10 against A-10 opponents. UMass is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams and Minutemen meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Chuba Ohams is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Fernandes is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Minutemen. Trent Buttrick is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 52.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

