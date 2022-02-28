Fernandes and the UMass Minutemen take on conference foe Fordham

UMass Minutemen (12-15, 5-10 A-10) at Fordham Rams (13-14, 6-9 A-10) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (12-15, 5-10 A-10) at Fordham Rams (13-14, 6-9 A-10)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Noah Fernandes and the UMass Minutemen visit Darius Quisenberry and the Fordham Rams in A-10 play.

The Rams have gone 8-4 at home. Fordham is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Minutemen are 5-10 against A-10 opponents. UMass is sixth in the A-10 with 14.0 assists per game led by Fernandes averaging 5.4.

The Rams and Minutemen square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Chuba Ohams is shooting 46.7% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Trent Buttrick is averaging 11.1 points and six rebounds for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 52.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.