CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Protesting truckers to begin trip to DC | Boris Johnson scraps remaining restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Ferguson, Records lead Colgate…

Ferguson, Records lead Colgate past American 63-49

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 8:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson scored 15 points, Keegan Records had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Colgate defeated American University 63-49 on Monday night, the Raiders’ 10th consecutive victory.

Tucker Richardson added 13 points for Colgate (18-11, 14-2 Patriot League).

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (8-20, 4-12). Colin Smalls added 12 points.

The Raiders improved to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Colgate defeated American 86-68 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up