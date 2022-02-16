OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Ferguson lifts Colgate past Army 100-90

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 9:42 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson scored 22 points and Nelly Cummings scored 20 points and Colgate won its eighth straight game, beating Army 100-90 on Wednesday night.

Tucker Richardson had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Colgate (16-11, 12-2 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt added 16 points and six assists.

Colgate is 2-0 when scoring at least 100 points this season. The Raiders scored a season-high 52 points before halftime.

Jalen Rucker tied a career high with 29 points for the Black Knights (13-14, 7-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Charlie Peterson added 18 points. Josh Caldwell had 12 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Black Knights this season. Colgate defeated Army 76-57 on Jan. 10.

