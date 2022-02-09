OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Faw scores 18 to carry NJIT past New Hampshire 60-55

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:46 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Matt Faw posted 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as NJIT edged past New Hampshire 60-55 on Wednesday night.

Miles Coleman had 15 points for NJIT (10-12, 5-7 America East Conference).

Jayden Martinez had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10, 5-6). Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 13 points and six rebounds.

