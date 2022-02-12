OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Fausett lifts S. Utah past Sacramento St. 83-57

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:21 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Maizen Fausett recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southern Utah to an 83-57 win over Sacramento State on Saturday.

Tevian Jones had 19 points for Southern Utah (16-7, 10-3 Big Sky Conference). Aanen Moody added 14 points. Dee Barnes had 10 points.

Bryce Fowler had 21 points for the Hornets (6-15, 2-12), who have now lost five consecutive games. Jonathan Komagum added 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Southern Utah defeated Sacramento State 64-51 on Dec. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

