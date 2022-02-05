OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Farrar leads College of…

Farrar leads College of Charleston over Elon 66-64

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Nick Farrar hit a baseline jumper with two seconds remaining, capping a career-high 23 points as College of Charleston beat Elon 66-64 on Saturday.

Hunter McIntosh had 20 points for the Phoenix (7-17, 4-7 Colonial Athletic Conference). Darius Burford added 14 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. College of Charleston defeated Elon 65-61 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up