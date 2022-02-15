OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Farrakhan lifts E. Michigan over Cent. Michigan 75-70

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 10:00 PM

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Noah Farrakhan had 24 points and Eastern Michigan beat Central Michigan 75-70 on Tuesday night.

Nathan Scott had 10 points for Eastern Michigan (9-16, 4-10 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Mo Njie added 10 points.

Kevin Miller had 23 points and six rebounds for the Chippewas (6-17, 5-7). Harrison Henderson added 14 points. Cameron Healy had 12 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas for the season. Eastern Michigan defeated Central Michigan 99-68 on Jan. 11.

