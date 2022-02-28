CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan…

Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan against Western Michigan after 27-point showing

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Michigan Broncos (7-22, 3-15 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-19, 5-13 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Western Michigan Broncos after Noah Farrakhan scored 27 points in Eastern Michigan’s 75-64 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 8-6 at home. Eastern Michigan is 5-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Broncos are 3-15 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 4-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last matchup 85-79 on Jan. 5. Farrakhan scored 25 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farrakhan is averaging 16.9 points for the Eagles. Nathan Scott is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 44.1% and averaging 19.6 points for the Broncos. Mileek McMillan is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up