Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan against Western Michigan after 27-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (7-22, 3-15 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-19, 5-13 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Western Michigan Broncos after Noah Farrakhan scored 27 points in Eastern Michigan’s 75-64 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 8-6 at home. Eastern Michigan is 5-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Broncos are 3-15 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 4-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last matchup 85-79 on Jan. 5. Farrakhan scored 25 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farrakhan is averaging 16.9 points for the Eagles. Nathan Scott is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 44.1% and averaging 19.6 points for the Broncos. Mileek McMillan is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

