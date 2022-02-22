Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan against Northern Illinois after 21-point performance

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-17, 5-10 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-18, 4-12 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-17, 5-10 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-18, 4-12 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -3.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Northern Illinois Huskies after Noah Farrakhan scored 21 points in Eastern Michigan’s 67-48 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Eagles have gone 7-6 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 5-10 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is ninth in the MAC shooting 33.3% from downtown. Zion Russell leads the Huskies shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Huskies won the last meeting 77-70 on Jan. 15. Keshawn Williams scored 18 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farrakhan is averaging 15.9 points for the Eagles. Nathan Scott is averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 8.6 points and four assists for the Huskies. Williams is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.