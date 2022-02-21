Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan against Northern Illinois after 21-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-17, 5-10 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-18, 4-12 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-17, 5-10 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-18, 4-12 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Northern Illinois Huskies after Noah Farrakhan scored 21 points in Eastern Michigan’s 67-48 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Eagles are 7-6 in home games. Eastern Michigan allows 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Huskies are 5-10 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Huskies won the last matchup 77-70 on Jan. 15. Keshawn Williams scored 18 points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Scott is averaging 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Thomas Binelli is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Williams is averaging 16.2 points for the Huskies. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.