Farrakhan and the Eastern Michigan Eagles take on conference foe Ohio

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-12, 3-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (17-3, 8-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Ohio and Eastern Michigan square off on Thursday.

The Bobcats are 11-1 on their home court. Ohio is 13-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 3-6 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan is eighth in the MAC scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

The Bobcats and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Jason Carter is averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Noah Farrakhan averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Bryce McBride is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

