OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Falko, Tinsley lead Binghamton…

Falko, Tinsley lead Binghamton past Maine 69-60

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 18 points and George Tinsley added 17 as Binghamton defeated Maine 69-60 on Saturday.

Tyler Bertram added 12 points and Dan Petcash had 11 points for Binghamton (10-10, 7-4 America East Conference). Falko had seven rebounds.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish scored a career-high 20 points for the Black Bears (4-18, 1-10), who have now lost five straight games. Stephane Ingo added 16 points and five blocks. Vukasin Masic had 10 points and six assists.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears this season. Binghamton defeated Maine 73-65 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up