OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Falko scores 29 to…

Falko scores 29 to lift Binghamton over Stony Brook 77-61

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko had a career-high 29 points as Binghamton beat Stony Brook 77-61 on Wednesday night.

John McGriff had 13 points for Binghamton (9-10, 6-4 America East Conference). Christian Hinckson added nine rebounds. Taveion White had seven rebounds.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 15 points for the Seawolves (13-8, 5-3). Jahlil Jenkins added 12 points. Tykei Greene had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Anthony Roberts, who led the Seawolves in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, had only 4 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

The Bearcats leveled the season series against the Seawolves. Stony Brook defeated Binghamton 74-71 on Jan. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up