Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Sacred Heart after Clarke’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:22 AM

Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-14, 4-6 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-19, 2-8 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Aaron Clarke scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 99-86 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Knights are 1-5 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Pioneers are 4-6 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart has a 1-5 record against teams above .500.

The Knights and Pioneers meet Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Knights. Devon Dunn is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Tyler Thomas is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 17.6 points. Clarke is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

