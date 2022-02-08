Fairfield plays Quinnipiac on home slide

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-10, 6-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-12, 4-7 MAAC) Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-10, 6-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-12, 4-7 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Quinnipiac looking to end its five-game home slide.

The Stags have gone 3-6 at home. Fairfield ranks second in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Bobcats are 6-7 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 72-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Kevin Marfo led the Bobcats with 16 points, and Supreme Cook led the Stags with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj Benning is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.4 points for the Stags. Jake Wojcik is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Marfo is averaging 10.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and four assists for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

