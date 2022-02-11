Fairfield hosts Niagara following Hammond’s 26-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-11, 6-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-13, 4-8 MAAC) Bridgeport, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-11, 6-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-13, 4-8 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on the Fairfield Stags after Marcus Hammond scored 26 points in Niagara’s 80-71 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Stags have gone 3-7 at home. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Caleb Green averaging 2.7.

The Purple Eagles are 6-7 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is eighth in the MAAC scoring 68.9 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Stags won the last matchup 81-71 on Dec. 5. Green scored 16 points points to help lead the Stags to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj Benning is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Stags. Jake Wojcik is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Hammond averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.