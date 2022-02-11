OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Fairfield hosts Niagara following…

Fairfield hosts Niagara following Hammond’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-11, 6-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-13, 4-8 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on the Fairfield Stags after Marcus Hammond scored 26 points in Niagara’s 80-71 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Stags have gone 3-7 at home. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Caleb Green averaging 2.7.

The Purple Eagles are 6-7 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is eighth in the MAAC scoring 68.9 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Stags won the last matchup 81-71 on Dec. 5. Green scored 16 points points to help lead the Stags to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj Benning is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Stags. Jake Wojcik is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Hammond averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up