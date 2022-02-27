Fairfield faces Manhattan on 3-game losing streak

Fairfield Stags (12-16, 6-11 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (14-12, 7-10 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fairfield Stags (12-16, 6-11 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (14-12, 7-10 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield aims to break its three-game slide with a victory against Manhattan.

The Jaspers have gone 7-3 at home. Manhattan is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Stags have gone 6-11 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield ranks seventh in the MAAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Caleb Green averaging 2.7.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Jaspers won the last matchup 74-67 on Feb. 16. Jose Perez scored 21 points points to help lead the Jaspers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Jake Wojcik averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Taj Benning is shooting 34.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

