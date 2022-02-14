Fairfield faces Canisius in conference showdown

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-17, 4-10 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (11-13, 5-8 MAAC) Bridgeport, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-17, 4-10 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (11-13, 5-8 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -6; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Fairfield and Canisius face off on Monday.

The Stags are 4-7 in home games. Fairfield is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Griffins have gone 4-10 against MAAC opponents. Canisius has a 6-11 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Stags won the last matchup 74-68 on Dec. 4. Jesus Cruz scored 16 points points to help lead the Stags to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Green is averaging 7.6 points for the Stags. Taj Benning is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Armon Harried is averaging 12 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

