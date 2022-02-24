CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Ezikpe carries Old Dominion…

Ezikpe carries Old Dominion past FAU 70-51

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 17 points and 17 rebounds to carry Old Dominion to a 70-51 win over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points and six rebounds for Old Dominion (11-17, 6-9 Conference USA). Austin Trice added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Owls’ 27.3 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Old Dominion opponent this season.

Vladislav Goldin had 13 points for the Owls (15-13, 8-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

The Monarchs leveled the season series against the Owls. Florida Atlantic defeated Old Dominion 81-62 on Feb. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up