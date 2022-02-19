CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Evbuomwan leads Princeton past…

Evbuomwan leads Princeton past Yale 81-75

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Ethan Wright added 23 points and nine rebounds, and Princeton moved into a first place tie in the Ivy League with an 81-75 victory over Yale on Saturday night.

Drew Friberg had 12 points for Princeton (19-5, 9-2 Ivy League), which earned its fourth straight win.

Azar Swain had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-10, 9-2), whose seven-game win streak came to an end. Bez Mbeng added 17 points and six rebounds. Jalen Gabbidon had 13 points.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Yale defeated Princeton 80-74 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up