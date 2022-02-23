CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Evansville faces Loyola Chicago,…

Evansville faces Loyola Chicago, seeks to stop 5-game slide

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-6, 12-4 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -21; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville aims to break its five-game skid with a win over Loyola Chicago.

The Ramblers are 11-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Purple Aces are 2-14 in conference play. Evansville ranks sixth in the MVC allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 48.8% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Ramblers won 77-48 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Lucas Williamson led the Ramblers with 15 points, and Jawaun Newton led the Purple Aces with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Shamar Givance is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Purple Aces. Blaise Beauchamp is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up