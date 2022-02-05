OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Etienne leads Texas Southern past Florida A&M 67-55

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 8:14 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Bryson Etienne scored 18 points on 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Texas Southern beat Florida A&M 67-55 on Saturday.

A.J. Lawson had 11 points and Yahuza Rasas grabbed seven rebounds for Texas Southern (9-10, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) which earned its fourth consecutive win.

MJ Randolph had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Rattlers (9-12, 7-3), whose seven-game winning streak came to an end.

Johnny Brown added 14 points and Bryce Moragne 10 for Florida A&M.

