Estrada scores 32 to carry Hofstra past Drexel 83-73

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:30 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 32 points as Hofstra defeated Drexel 83-73 on Thursday night.

Estrada hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Jalen Ray had 20 points for Hofstra (16-9, 8-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Abayomi Iyiola added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Amari Williams had 19 points for the Dragons (11-11, 6-6). Camren Wynter added 17 points and Melik Martin had 14 points.

The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Dragons on the season. Hofstra defeated Drexel 71-68 on Jan. 17.

