Estrada scores 28, leads Hofstra over Charleston 89-84

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 9:58 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 28 points to help Hofstra fend off College of Charleston 89-84 on Monday night.

Omar Silverio had 19 points for the Pride (21-10, 13-5 Colonial Athletic Association), who forced a season-high 28 turnovers. Jarrod Simmons added 10 points. Caleb Burgess had six assists.

Ben Burnham had 19 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Cougars (16-14, 8-10). Reyne Smith added 19 points and six assists. Babacar Faye had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Hofstra defeated Charleston 76-73 on Jan. 27.

