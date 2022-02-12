OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Home » College Basketball » Estrada scores 21 to…

Estrada scores 21 to lift Hofstra over Delaware 80-66

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 21 points to propel Hofstra to an 80-66 victory over Delaware on Saturday night.

Darlinstone Dubar had 15 points for the Pride (17-9, 9-4 Colonial Athletic Association), who stretched their win streak to four. Jalen Ray added 14 points, while Jarrod Simmons scored 11.

Jyare Davis had 16 points to lead the Blue Hens (16-9, 7-5). Ryan Allen added 12 points and Kevin Anderson scored 10.

The Pride improve to 2-0 against Delaware on the season. Hofstra defeated the Blue Hens 82-77 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up