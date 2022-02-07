OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Estrada lifts Hofstra past UNC Wilmington 73-71

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 8:15 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 23 points and Darlinstone Dubar added 20 as Hofstra narrowly beat UNC Wilmington 73-71 on Monday night.

Zach Cooks had 16 points for Hofstra (15-9, 7-4 Colonial Athletic Association).

Mike Okauru had 25 points for the Seahawks (16-7, 10-2). Jaylen Fornes added 13 points and Jaylen Sims had 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Pride leveled the season series against the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington defeated Hofstra 78-72 on Jan. 29.

