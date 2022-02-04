OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Emilien leads Saint Francis (BKN) against Sacred Heart after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-14, 3-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (7-15, 4-7 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) faces the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Patrick Emilien scored 20 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 81-64 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Terriers have gone 3-6 at home. Saint Francis (BKN) is sixth in the NEC with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Emilien averaging 2.0.

The Pioneers are 3-5 against conference opponents. Sacred Heart is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Terriers won 71-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Michael Cubbage led the Terriers with 21 points, and Cantavio Dutreil led the Pioneers with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Higgins is averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Emilien is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Tyler Thomas is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Pioneers. Alex Watson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

