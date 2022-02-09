OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Elvis scores 13 to lead Dayton over Duquesne 75-54

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:29 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kobe Elvis had 13 points as Dayton easily beat Duquesne 75-54 on Wednesday night.

Toumani Camara had 10 points for Dayton (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Malachi Smith added eight assists. Mustapha Amzil had seven rebounds.

Tre Williams had 12 points for the Dukes (6-15, 1-8), who have now lost eight consecutive games. Jackie Johnson III added 11 points. Amir Spears had 10 points.

The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Dukes on the season. Dayton defeated Duquesne 72-52 on Jan. 15.

