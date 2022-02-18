Elon plays Drexel after Burford’s 21-point showing

Drexel Dragons (13-12, 8-7 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-20, 5-10 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (13-12, 8-7 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-20, 5-10 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Drexel Dragons after Darius Burford scored 21 points in Elon’s 71-62 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Phoenix have gone 7-6 in home games. Elon has a 7-16 record against teams above .500.

The Dragons have gone 8-7 against CAA opponents. Drexel is seventh in the CAA with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Dragons won 77-49 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Camren Wynter led the Dragons with 17 points, and Hunter Woods led the Phoenix with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter McIntosh is averaging 12.5 points for the Phoenix. Burford is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Wynter is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Dragons. Melik Martin is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.