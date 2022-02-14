OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Elon hosts Hofstra following Estrada’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Hofstra Pride (17-9, 9-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-18, 5-8 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces the Elon Phoenix after Aaron Estrada scored 21 points in Hofstra’s 80-66 victory against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Phoenix are 7-4 on their home court. Elon has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Pride are 9-4 in conference matchups. Hofstra ranks seventh in the CAA shooting 34.0% from downtown. Kvonn Cramer leads the Pride shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Phoenix and Pride square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Phoenix. Hunter McIntosh is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Estrada is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

