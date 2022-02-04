OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Ellis leads No. 19 USC against No. 7 Arizona after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

USC Trojans (19-3, 9-3 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (18-2, 8-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 USC visits the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats after Boogie Ellis scored 21 points in USC’s 58-53 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 12-0 on their home court. Arizona scores 85.5 points while outscoring opponents by 20.9 points per game.

The Trojans are 9-3 in conference games. USC is second in the Pac-12 scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

The Wildcats and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Wildcats. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Isaiah Mobley is averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

