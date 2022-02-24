Ellis leads No. 16 USC against Oregon State after 21-point game

USC Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

USC Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Boogie Ellis scored 21 points in USC’s 62-60 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers are 3-10 on their home court. Oregon State has a 3-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Trojans are 12-4 against Pac-12 opponents. USC is ninth in college basketball with 37.4 rebounds per game. Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans with 8.3.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won the last meeting 81-71 on Jan. 14. Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points to help lead the Trojans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Mobley is averaging 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.