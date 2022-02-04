Ellis leads Louisville against Syracuse after 25-point performance

Louisville Cardinals (11-11, 5-7 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-11, 5-6 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (11-11, 5-7 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-11, 5-6 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 25 points in Louisville’s 90-83 overtime loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Orange are 8-3 in home games. Syracuse ranks ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Cole Swider leads the Orange with 6.8 boards.

The Cardinals are 5-7 against ACC opponents. Louisville is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Orange and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Boeheim is averaging 19.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Orange. Jesse Edwards is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Jarrod West is averaging 6.5 points for the Cardinals. Ellis is averaging 6.8 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

