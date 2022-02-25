CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Elkaz leads UC Riverside over CSU Northridge 79-57

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 12:44 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dragan Elkaz had 15 points off the bench to guide UC Riverside to a 79-57 win over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

Elkaz hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Highlanders (15-9, 9-5 Big West Conference). Callum McRae had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Flynn Cameron added 13 points and Zyon Pullin scored 11.

Onyi Eyisi and Atin Wright scored 14 apiece to pace the Matadors (7-19, 3-12).

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Matadors for the season. UC Riverside defeated Cal State Northridge 77-67 on Jan. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

