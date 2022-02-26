CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » El-Amin scores 21 to…

El-Amin scores 21 to lift Rhode Island over Duquesne 70-54

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin had a season-high 21 points as Rhode Island beat Duquesne 70-54 on Saturday.

Ishmael Leggett had 13 points for Rhode Island (14-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jeremy Sheppard added 11 points. Malik Martin had seven rebounds.

Kevin Easley Jr. had 13 points for the Dukes (6-21, 1-14), whose losing streak reached 14 games. Jackie Johnson III added 10 points. Toby Okani had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Amir Spears, whose 11.0 points per game heading into the matchup led the Dukes, shot only 17 percent for the game (2 of 12).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up