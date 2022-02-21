CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Edwards scores 21 to lead SC State over Delaware State 79-74

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 10:44 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rahsaan Edwards had a season-high 21 points as South Carolina State turned back Delaware State 79-74 on Monday night.

Edward Oliver-Hampton, Jemil Davis and Antonio Madlock all scored 11 for the Bulldogs (15-12, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Davis added 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Madlock had seven assists.

Myles Carter scored a career-high 27 points for the Hornets (2-22, 0-12), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Dominik Fragala added 21 points and D’Marco Baucum scored 12.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. South Carolina State defeated Delaware State 64-62 on Jan. 24.

