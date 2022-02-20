Edwards and the No. 14 Houston Cougars take on conference foe Wichita State

Houston Cougars (21-5, 10-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 4-7 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Houston Cougars (21-5, 10-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 4-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -7; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kyler Edwards and the No. 14 Houston Cougars visit Tyson Etienne and the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday.

The Shockers have gone 10-5 at home. Wichita State has a 6-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars have gone 10-2 against AAC opponents. Houston is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cougars won the last matchup 76-66 on Jan. 8. Josh Carlton scored 22 points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Etienne averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Ricky Council IV is shooting 46.8% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Edwards is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

