Edwards and the No. 14 Houston Cougars host conference foe UCF

UCF Knights (15-8, 7-6 AAC) at Houston Cougars (20-5, 9-2 AAC) Houston; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces…

UCF Knights (15-8, 7-6 AAC) at Houston Cougars (20-5, 9-2 AAC)

Houston; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces No. 14 Houston in AAC action Thursday.

The Cougars are 12-1 in home games. Houston averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 16-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Knights are 7-6 against AAC opponents. UCF averages 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cougars won 63-49 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Kyler Edwards led the Cougars with 17 points, and Darin Green Jr. led the Knights with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. Josh Carlton is averaging 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

Green averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Brandon Mahan is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.