Eastern Washington knocks off Weber State 75-67

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 12:02 AM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen had 16 points to lead five Eastern Washington players in double figures as the Eagles beat Weber State 75-67 on Thursday night, knocking the Wildcats out of first place in the Big Sky Conference.

Linton Acliese III added 15 points for the Eagles. Steele Venters chipped in 14, Angelo Allegri scored 12 and Ethan Price had 10. Acliese III also had seven rebounds.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 24 points for the Wildcats (18-7, 11-3 Big Sky Conference), who fell a half-game back of Montana State. Dontay Bassett added 13 points, four assists and three blocks. Koby McEwen had 12 points.

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Wildcats. Weber State defeated Eastern Washington 90-84 on Jan. 31.

