Eastern Washington hosts Idaho State after Cool’s 30-point outing

Idaho State Bengals (5-17, 3-10 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-12, 6-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -11; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Tarik Cool scored 30 points in Idaho State’s 79-70 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 5-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington ranks second in the Big Sky in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Linton Acliese leads the Eagles with 7.0 boards.

The Bengals have gone 3-10 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State allows 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last matchup 89-63 on Jan. 25. Steele Venters scored 21 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Venters is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.5 points. Acliese is averaging 15.7 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Emmit Taylor III averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Cool is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

