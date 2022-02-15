Eastern Michigan visits Central Michigan following Miller’s 24-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-16, 3-10 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-16, 5-6 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-16, 3-10 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-16, 5-6 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Kevin Miller scored 24 points in Central Michigan’s 77-63 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas have gone 2-6 in home games. Central Michigan gives up 79.3 points and has been outscored by 13.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-10 in conference games. Eastern Michigan has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 99-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Bryce McBride led the Eagles with 16 points, and Jermaine Jackson Jr. led the Chippewas with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Noah Farrakhan is averaging 15.3 points for the Eagles. Nathan Scott is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.