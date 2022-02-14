Eastern Michigan visits Central Michigan after Miller’s 24-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-16, 3-10 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-16, 5-6 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-16, 3-10 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-16, 5-6 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Kevin Miller scored 24 points in Central Michigan’s 77-63 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas have gone 2-6 at home. Central Michigan is 1-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 3-10 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 5-13 record against teams above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. The Eagles won the last matchup 99-68 on Jan. 12. Bryce McBride scored 16 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Noah Farrakhan is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Nathan Scott is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

