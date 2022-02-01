Eastern Michigan hosts Toledo following Rollins’ 21-point performance

Toledo Rockets (17-4, 9-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-11, 3-5 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (17-4, 9-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-11, 3-5 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Ryan Rollins scored 21 points in Toledo’s 84-76 win against the Akron Zips.

The Eagles are 7-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 5-8 record against teams above .500.

The Rockets are 9-1 against MAC opponents. Toledo is second in the MAC scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The Eagles and Rockets square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17 points. Bryce McBride is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Rollins is shooting 48.2% and averaging 20.0 points for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

