CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Eastern Michigan hosts Toledo…

Eastern Michigan hosts Toledo following Rollins’ 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Toledo Rockets (17-4, 9-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-11, 3-5 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Ryan Rollins scored 21 points in Toledo’s 84-76 win against the Akron Zips.

The Eagles are 7-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 5-8 record against teams above .500.

The Rockets are 9-1 against MAC opponents. Toledo is second in the MAC scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The Eagles and Rockets square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17 points. Bryce McBride is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Rollins is shooting 48.2% and averaging 20.0 points for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring in support of infrastructure law

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

DoD names CIO as acting official to deliver 'end-to-end' integration on data, AI

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up