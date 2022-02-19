Eastern Michigan hosts Akron after Ali’s 20-point game

Akron Zips (16-9, 9-6 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-17, 4-11 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Akron Zips (16-9, 9-6 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-17, 4-11 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -4; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Ali Ali scored 20 points in Akron’s 66-63 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Eagles are 7-5 in home games. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Noah Farrakhan averaging 1.3.

The Zips are 9-6 in conference play. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 34.5% from downtown. Ali leads the Zips shooting 40.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. The Zips won the last meeting 46-44 on Jan. 23. Ali scored 15 points to help lead the Zips to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Scott is averaging nine points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Farrakhan is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Ali is averaging 13.5 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 11.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.