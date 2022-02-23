Eastern Kentucky visits Jacksonville State after Gibbs’ 22-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-16, 4-10 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (18-9, 11-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-16, 4-10 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (18-9, 11-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Jalen Gibbs scored 22 points in Jacksonville State’s 82-67 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Gamecocks are 8-3 in home games. Jacksonville State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 4-10 in conference play. Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in the ASUN scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Michael Wardy averaging 0.5.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Gamecocks won the last matchup 76-65 on Jan. 16. Gibbs scored 21 points points to help lead the Gamecocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Huffman is averaging 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Darian Adams is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

