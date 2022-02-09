OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Eastern Kentucky plays Jacksonville following Brown’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-13, 3-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-8, 6-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after Jomaru Brown scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 91-84 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Dolphins are 10-0 in home games. Jacksonville is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels have gone 3-7 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is sixth in the ASUN with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Devontae Blanton averaging 6.2.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Pridgett is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 4.8 points. Kevion Nolan is shooting 35.6% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Brown is shooting 37.3% and averaging 11.2 points for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

